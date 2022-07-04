Germany seeks to ease standoff over Lithuania’s blockade of Russia's Kaliningrad

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RT.
Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced his concerns over Lithuania’s move to ban the transit of sanctioned goods between mainland Russia and Kaliningrad, reminding EU countries that the exclave should not be cut off from the rest of Russia.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1atfje-germany-seeks-to-ease-standoff-over-lithuanias-blockade-of-russias-kalining.html