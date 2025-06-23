Air defense activity over Al-Udeid Base in Qatar - part 2

Air defense activity over Al-Udeid Base in Qatar

Qatar reports its air defenses intercepted a missile attack on the U.S. Al-Udeid military base. No casualties or damage were reported. Doha condemned the strike but stated it reserves the right to respond following the Iranian attack.

"We have repeatedly warned of the consequences of Israel's escalation in the region and its irresponsible behavior. The region is heading towards further escalation, and we will continue working to end it."

— Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Qatar's Ministry of Defense has confirmed that Iran fired 7 ballistic missiles at Al-Udeid Air Force Base. 6 missiles were intercepted, but one impacted in an open and insignificant area of the base. No casualties or material damage reported.

Just a reminder: the U.S. Al-Udeid military base was evacuated days ago.

Evacuation of non-essential personnel began on June 11.

According to The New York Times, three Iranian officials confirmed that Tehran coordinated the attack on the U.S. Al-Udeid airbase with Qatari authorities in advance. Iran reportedly notified Qatar ahead of time to minimize casualties.

Reuters also reports that Iran informed the U.S. and Qatar several hours before the strikes.

The warning was delivered through two diplomatic channels.

U.S. authorities had prior information that Iran was preparing a strike on the U.S. Al Udeid airbase in Qatar, Axios reports, citing a source.

Another source stated that the U.S. had "very good advance warning" about the strike.

Iranian outlet NourNews reports that the number of missiles that struck the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar has risen to six.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council stated that the number of missiles used in the strike was deliberately matched to the number of bombs the United States used in its attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Oil prices fell sharply by over 4% after Iran launched a series of missile attacks on American military bases in Qatar and Iraq — strikes that appear to have been intercepted without causing serious damage, according to CNN.

The market’s reaction was immediate. Traders viewed the move as a symbolic gesture, signaling that Tehran is either unwilling or incapable of mounting a serious response to recent U.S. actions.

Kuwait closed its airspace.

French President Emmanuel Macron has openly acknowledged that recent U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure lack any legal basis — though he admitted France shares Washington’s broader goal.

"Let’s speak plainly: these strikes are illegal. Even if we believe Iran’s nuclear capabilities should be dismantled in line with our objectives, there is no legal framework to justify such actions," Macron stated during a joint press conference with Norway’s Prime Minister.