Wicked Mind Control Darpa Document from Whistle blower - hate Christians





Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Whistleblower Reveals Military Mind Control Project At Major University What if the government could change people's moral beliefs or stop political dissent through remote control of people's brains? Sounds like science fiction, right? Well, a leaked document reveals that the US government, through DARPA research, is very close to accomplishing this. Activist Post was recently contacted by an anonymous whistleblower who worked on a secret ongoing mind-control project for DARPA. The aim of the program is to remotely disrupt political dissent and extremism by employing "Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation" (TMS) in tandem with sophisticated propaganda based on this technology. TMS stimulates the temporal lobe of the brain with electromagnetic fields. Below are snippets from the research contract that call Christians Extremists. Christians are not doing false flags like the Boston Bombing covered by RT or hitting the pentagon with a missile or planting bombs in the building where the IT servers are that had the 2.3 missing trillion dollars. Christians are not running the drugs like Iran Contra Affair or Vietnam or Afghanistan. Please. I bind this evil mindcontrolism tech in the name of Jesus Christ.



