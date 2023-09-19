Russian Paratroopers in BMD-3 - Constant Storming the Ukrainian Armed Forces Trenches on the western outskirts of Verbovo

Russian Paratroopers storming Ukrainian Armed Forces trenches on the western outskirts of Verbovo.
The BMD-3 just obliterates the tree lines...
BMD-3 - Main armament: 2A42 30mm autocannon with coaxial 7.62mm PK machine gun, 9K11 or 9M111 ATGMs from turret mounted launcher
