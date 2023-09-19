Create New Account
Russian Paratroopers in BMD-3 - Constant Storming the Ukrainian Armed Forces Trenches on the western outskirts of Verbovo
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers storming Ukrainian Armed Forces trenches on the western outskirts of Verbovo.

The BMD-3 just obliterates the tree lines...

BMD-3 - Main armament: 2A42 30mm autocannon with coaxial 7.62mm PK machine gun, 9K11 or 9M111 ATGMs from turret mounted launcher

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

