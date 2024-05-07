Create New Account
"WITH A LEADER LIKE PUTIN, WE HAVE NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT" - Head of Chechnya, South Russia, Ramzan Kadyrov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago

WITH A LEADER LIKE PUTIN, WE HAVE NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT - Head of Chechnya, South Russia, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Adding another statement by Kadyrov today...

❗️Kadyrov about the special operation: “this month” we need to take the nearest territory - definitely Odessa and Kharkov - then force Zelensky to sign the necessary papers


