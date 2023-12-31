Firstpost





Dec 29, 2023





Google to Replace 30,000 Jobs with Artificial Intelligence? | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Google is reportedly planning to cut 30,000 jobs by integrating artificial intelligence into daily operations. 2023 has witnessed mass layoffs triggered by the emergence of AI replacements. Palki Sharma explains how you can save your job from an AI takeover.





---





Google | Mass Layoffs | Artificial Intelligence | Job Opportunities | Firstpost | World News | Vantage | Palki Sharma





#google #layoffs #jobmarket #ai #artificialintelligence #technology #firstpost #vantageonfirstpost #palkisharma #worldnews





Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.





The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.





By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.





Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.

​

Subscribe to Firstpost channel and press the bell icon to get notified when we go live.

/ @firstpost





Follow Firstpost on Instagram:

/ firstpost





Follow Firstpost on Facebook:

/ firstpostin





Follow Firstpost on Twitter:

/ firstpost





Follow Firstpost on WhatsApp:

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ss6_lwJy5j8