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HELL. ETERNAL TORMENT? or ETERNAL DESTRUCTION?
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13 views • August 11, 2021
IS HEAVEN & HELL FOREVER?
If you ask most Christians this question today, most of them will reply that Heaven is FOREVER, and Hell is also FOREVER.
We get the idea of HEAVEN being FOREVER from verses like John 3:16 & John 10:28 and other verses that talk about “HAVING ETERNAL or EVERLASTING LIFE”.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” – John 3:16
“And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.” – John 10:28
I believe that God is a JUST and FAIR God, and that any punishment or reward that he gives is FAIR and APPROPRIATE and DESERVED to what the person BELIEVED and DID during their life on Earth.
So REGARDING the QUESTION: IS HELL ETERNAL? I want to go through some Hell and mortality related verses from the bible, to see if we can glean a clearer understanding on the topic.
If you would like to watch this video without the Background music, I've uploaded another version without music here: https://youtu.be/wHTy67d38gc The music fades out around the 35 second mark.
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Update: 31-July-2021
Some people have asked about REVELATION 20:10, enquiring doesnt this verse prove ETERNAL CONSCIOUS TORMENT...
This is my view on REVELATION 20:10
Revelation 20:10 is definitely a tough verse, but Revelation 20:10 does not dis-annul the 10 or so verses that I showed about ABSOLUTE OR ETERNAL DESTRUCTION. This verse is talking about the DEVIL.. it's not talking about MAN.. further down, in verse 14 it says, that DEATH and HELL (or HADES) were thrown into the LAKE OF FIRE. In the interlinear it says to the END of AGES of AGES, which is probably talking about the end of the MILENNIUM KINGDOM AGE.
It is a tough verse, But 1 verse does not disannul all the other ones.. Why is one "hard to understand" verse over riding the many verses that mention "DESTRUCTION"?
At the moment we only have limited understanding, and we do the best we can to understand scriptures. One day we will see clearly, and hopefully Jesus himself will explain these things to us.
++++++++++++++++
Update: 1-Aug-2021
I can see there are cases to be made from the scripture for ETERNAL TORMENT, such as Matthew 25:46, Revelation 14:10-11, Isaiah 66:24, Jude 1:12-13, Luke 16:19-31 & Mark 9:48, these all make the case for Eternal Conscious Torment.
BUT...
John 3:16, John 3:36, Romans 6:23, Revelation 21:8, Matthew 10:28, 2 Thess 1:9, Romans 9:22, Matthew 7:13-14, Psalm 37:20, Psalm 145:20, Malachi 4:1 and some other ones ALL make the case for ETERNAL DESTRUCTION.
It is a difficult one to resolve. But I would lean on the side of Eternal Destruction, as I think logically and morally it makes sense. The verses that talk about EVERLASTING TORMENT are for the most part talking about Satan, and people who took the mark, maybe a special level of punishment is reserved for him, but then to add to the confusion, DEATH and HELL (HADES) gets thrown into the lake of fire at the end of the milennium, and a new heaven and a new earth gets created. I take this to mean that ALL EVIL has been destroyed, and ETERNITY WITHOUT the tarnish of evil will begin.
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OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
If you ask most Christians this question today, most of them will reply that Heaven is FOREVER, and Hell is also FOREVER.
We get the idea of HEAVEN being FOREVER from verses like John 3:16 & John 10:28 and other verses that talk about “HAVING ETERNAL or EVERLASTING LIFE”.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” – John 3:16
“And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.” – John 10:28
I believe that God is a JUST and FAIR God, and that any punishment or reward that he gives is FAIR and APPROPRIATE and DESERVED to what the person BELIEVED and DID during their life on Earth.
So REGARDING the QUESTION: IS HELL ETERNAL? I want to go through some Hell and mortality related verses from the bible, to see if we can glean a clearer understanding on the topic.
If you would like to watch this video without the Background music, I've uploaded another version without music here: https://youtu.be/wHTy67d38gc The music fades out around the 35 second mark.
++++++++++++++++
Update: 31-July-2021
Some people have asked about REVELATION 20:10, enquiring doesnt this verse prove ETERNAL CONSCIOUS TORMENT...
This is my view on REVELATION 20:10
Revelation 20:10 is definitely a tough verse, but Revelation 20:10 does not dis-annul the 10 or so verses that I showed about ABSOLUTE OR ETERNAL DESTRUCTION. This verse is talking about the DEVIL.. it's not talking about MAN.. further down, in verse 14 it says, that DEATH and HELL (or HADES) were thrown into the LAKE OF FIRE. In the interlinear it says to the END of AGES of AGES, which is probably talking about the end of the MILENNIUM KINGDOM AGE.
It is a tough verse, But 1 verse does not disannul all the other ones.. Why is one "hard to understand" verse over riding the many verses that mention "DESTRUCTION"?
At the moment we only have limited understanding, and we do the best we can to understand scriptures. One day we will see clearly, and hopefully Jesus himself will explain these things to us.
++++++++++++++++
Update: 1-Aug-2021
I can see there are cases to be made from the scripture for ETERNAL TORMENT, such as Matthew 25:46, Revelation 14:10-11, Isaiah 66:24, Jude 1:12-13, Luke 16:19-31 & Mark 9:48, these all make the case for Eternal Conscious Torment.
BUT...
John 3:16, John 3:36, Romans 6:23, Revelation 21:8, Matthew 10:28, 2 Thess 1:9, Romans 9:22, Matthew 7:13-14, Psalm 37:20, Psalm 145:20, Malachi 4:1 and some other ones ALL make the case for ETERNAL DESTRUCTION.
It is a difficult one to resolve. But I would lean on the side of Eternal Destruction, as I think logically and morally it makes sense. The verses that talk about EVERLASTING TORMENT are for the most part talking about Satan, and people who took the mark, maybe a special level of punishment is reserved for him, but then to add to the confusion, DEATH and HELL (HADES) gets thrown into the lake of fire at the end of the milennium, and a new heaven and a new earth gets created. I take this to mean that ALL EVIL has been destroyed, and ETERNITY WITHOUT the tarnish of evil will begin.
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
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