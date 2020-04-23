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AOC does everything only to increase her celebrity status: Caruso-Cabrera
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7 views • April 23, 2020
New York Congressional Candidate Michelle Caruso-Cabrera argues her focus on jobs and not on ‘divisive' policies will help her get the edge on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in the upcoming congressional election.
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