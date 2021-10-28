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DeSantis Calls On Businesses To Pay For Adverse Reactions To Vaccine If They Mandate It
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111 views • October 28, 2021
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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) called on businesses that force vaccine mandates to be liable for any adverse reactions.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) called on businesses that force vaccine mandates to be liable for any adverse reactions.
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