The Reckoning – A Timeline of Treason, From JFK to the mRNA Mandate

John Michael Chambers lays out a chilling chronology of betrayal—28,848 days of documented crimes against the American people, from DARPA's sky-spraying to the murder of a president, from the weaponization of a pandemic to the overthrow of a democratically elected leader.





This is not speculation. This is the ledger:





22,737 days since the CIA murdered JFK





8,929 days since 9/11 was facilitated as a false flag





5,793 days since uranium was sold to Russia for $140 million in bribes





4,911 days since Benghazi





3,360 days since the framing of a president began





2,229 days since the COVID bioweapon hit American shores





1,936 days since the insurrection that stole an election





1,826 days since the first mRNA injection





These are not separate events. They are chapters in a single, ongoing war against the sovereign people of the United States. And they are never being forgotten.





We, the people, are inevitable. Dark to light.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE:

