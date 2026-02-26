BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Reckoning – A Timeline of Treason, From JFK to the mRNA Mandate
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
121 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 24 hours ago

John Michael Chambers lays out a chilling chronology of betrayal—28,848 days of documented crimes against the American people, from DARPA's sky-spraying to the murder of a president, from the weaponization of a pandemic to the overthrow of a democratically elected leader.


This is not speculation. This is the ledger:


22,737 days since the CIA murdered JFK


8,929 days since 9/11 was facilitated as a false flag


5,793 days since uranium was sold to Russia for $140 million in bribes


4,911 days since Benghazi


3,360 days since the framing of a president began


2,229 days since the COVID bioweapon hit American shores


1,936 days since the insurrection that stole an election


1,826 days since the first mRNA injection


These are not separate events. They are chapters in a single, ongoing war against the sovereign people of the United States. And they are never being forgotten.


We, the people, are inevitable. Dark to light.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive! ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
benghazirussia collusion hoaxdarpajfk assassinationuranium deal911 false flagjohn michael chambersmrna vaccinecovid bioweaponstolen election 2020timeline of betrayalsovereign people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The gavel’s next strike: Supreme Court set to redefine key American policies

The gavel’s next strike: Supreme Court set to redefine key American policies

Willow Tohi
Soros-linked Democrats skip Trump&#8217;s State of the Union for counter-rally, sparking controversy

Soros-linked Democrats skip Trump’s State of the Union for counter-rally, sparking controversy

Kevin Hughes
House Oversight Committee subpoenas Clintons and former officials in Epstein probe

House Oversight Committee subpoenas Clintons and former officials in Epstein probe

Patrick Lewis
Gavin Newsom tests presidential waters in red states as California Democrats struggle to unite behind successor

Gavin Newsom tests presidential waters in red states as California Democrats struggle to unite behind successor

Kevin Hughes
Trump&#8217;s surgeon general nominee stops short of urging routine childhood vaccinations at confirmation hearing

Trump’s surgeon general nominee stops short of urging routine childhood vaccinations at confirmation hearing

Laura Harris
The Implosion of MAGA: How Trump&#8217;s March to War Exposes a Movement&#8217;s Betrayal

The Implosion of MAGA: How Trump’s March to War Exposes a Movement’s Betrayal

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy