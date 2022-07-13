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https://gnews.org/post/pswh6830
Both physically and spiritually, eventually there is a definite winner in psychology. Mr. Miles Guo is at a very high level right now. He is not burdened by fame, not moved by money, and not being threatened by power. Countless foreigners said that the greatest contribution Mr. Miles Guo have made to humanity is that you let a lot of people not to get the vaccine