Seymour Hersh: Biden Ordered CIA to Blow Up Nord Stream Pipelines

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh dropped a bombshell news article today on his Substack blog. Mr. Hersh claims that sources in the US government told him that President Joe Biden ordered the CIA to blow up Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines to Europe last year. If true, Moscow will call it an act of war. Meanwhile, in the UK, Ukraine President Zelensky is asking for fighter jets.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/8/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day