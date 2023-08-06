Create New Account
A GIANT CON - COAL POWERED WIND TURBINES
Published Yesterday

First published at 06:41 UTC on July 16th, 2023.

VERITAS-

Are Australian Windmills powered by Coal?
Alex blows the lid on the rorts behind our supposed wind powered solution to climate change, and why our power bills are so high.
Keywords
firegreen energyhospitalunvaccinatedwind farmscovidpcr testremdesivirturbinesa giant con - coal poweredaustralian windmillspowered by coal

