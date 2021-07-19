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IN AN EMPIRE OF LIES, TRUTH IS MISINFORMATION
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80 views • July 19, 2021
Here we go, the war of words. If you ask me what is the most powerful weapon on Earth? I would say words. Words are sword with 2 blades, hence, it can be freely used by the criminals and their Rats to manipulate and twist reality. This strategy has been used since Adam time to create one thing: A religion in order to suit the criminals agenda. Now, at our time, science which is based on logic, proofs, physics, and reasoning is being used as powerful form of religion or a.k.a semantic deceit. Why Science? Well, it's a new thing, and since most people use and trust the Science, you guessed it, it's a golden opportunity for the criminals to hijack it and use it as religion. Therefore, if science said so, regardless of the source, we suppose to follow because it's a the holly science, no question should be asked. I am speechless, notice the names Rockefeller, Rothschild, the Pope, Brits, the Arab Kings, the French, German, the chinese, communist, oh wait the Brutal Capitalism, etc... same thing, just names/words and will be replaced through time. The most important is to remember and know how the weapon of words is being used at this era. The Public Law is a golden collection of words put together through the pain and suffer of man kind, if used right, it can be the best weapon to clean all this mess since Adam time. We've got a lot of work to do. Join your Assembly today https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/
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