US BILLIONAIRES 10 TIMES RICHER OVER LAST 2 YEARS

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“The 10 richest men in the world doubled their funds during the last two years.—increasing from approximately $700 billion to $1.5 trillion between March 2020 and November 2021 -- the incomes of approximately 99% of people around the globe fell during that time, and more than 160 million people have been forced into poverty, the Oxfam report added.”
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