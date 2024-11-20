Did you vote? Democracy is Fascism is Socialism is Slavery = no real choice

How They Control Us Ep.3: Democracy is Fascism is Socialism is Slavery; there is no real choice, no Vote matters. Did you Vote? Democracy is Fascism is Socialism is Slavery; there is a choice, Some Solutions Inside "Freedom." The word is sold to us, packaged up as democracy, free markets, and even the elusive dream of equality. But in reality, democracy, fascism, and socialism are all just layers of the same old system: slavery. From day one, power has been in the hands of a few, and we’ve been working, paying, and playing by rules made to keep us right where they want us. In this video, we uncover the illusion of freedom and control hidden behind buzzwords and “rights.” We’ll trace the evolution of enclosure, from medieval times to today’s corporate land grabs and “free markets.” And by the end, we’ll share strategies to reclaim your autonomy and fight back, because the game was never designed for us to win. The truth is uncomfortable, but it’s time to face it. Democracy, fascism, socialism—it’s all the same machine. So join us as we explore what true freedom would look like and what we can do to reclaim it.