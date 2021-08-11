NEW - The Russians have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex! - Hunter Biden is seen in new footage.

Published On Aug 11, 2021NEW - The Russians have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex! - Hunter Biden is seen in new footage.HUNTER BIDEN: “The Russians have videos of me doing crazy f*cking sex!” The president’s son seen in unearthed footage telling prostitute Russian drug dealers stole ANOTHER of his laptops, while he was close to OVERDOSING in Vegas hotel room.Exclusive video obtained by the Daily Mail shows Hunter Biden with a naked hooker in 2019 after filming a sex tape and explaining how he believed his laptop was stolen by Russian gangsters.“They have videos of me doing this,” he says, referring to the filmed sex tape he just finished. “They have videos of me doing crazy f*cking sex f*cking, you know!”The incident would mean that Hunter lost a total of three laptops, potentially containing embarrassing videos, pictures and communications that could prove to be a liability for President Biden.