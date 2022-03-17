Government Grifting

The traditional way that governments make money off citizens is through taxation. But what if the government is selling your data to make money off you? Isn't that essentially a tax? They're generating revenue off you and not sharing the proceeds with you. By keeping that money, they're essentially extracting revenue from you . . . and also, by corollary, exposing you to the dangers of identity theft. What other ways is the government profiteering of you?DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.Video Source:Walter Burian