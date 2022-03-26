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Christine Anderson accurately addresses Justin Castr-eau
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35 views • March 26, 2022
"Then again a Prime Minister who openly admires the Chinese basic dictatorship...who tramples on fundamental rights by persecuting and criminalizing his own citizens as terrorists just because they dared to stand up to his perverted concept of democracy...should not be allowed to speak in this house at all.
Mr Trudeau: You are a disgrace to democracy. Please spare us your presence."
Mr Trudeau: You are a disgrace to democracy. Please spare us your presence."
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