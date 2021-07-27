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Farmers Pump Manure into President Macron's Residence - France
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385 views • July 27, 2021
Only the French Know How to Protest
Blog/Civil Unrest
Posted Jul 27, 2021 by Martin Armstrong
Only the French know how to protest. Farmers collected manure and pumped it into President Macron’s residence. When they notice an open window, they back up to give that another shot.
Macron, as of August 1st, will imprison people for not being vaccinated for 6 months if they dare to go shopping for food.
armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/civil-unrest/only-the-french-know-how-to-protest/
Blog/Civil Unrest
Posted Jul 27, 2021 by Martin Armstrong
Only the French know how to protest. Farmers collected manure and pumped it into President Macron’s residence. When they notice an open window, they back up to give that another shot.
Macron, as of August 1st, will imprison people for not being vaccinated for 6 months if they dare to go shopping for food.
armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/civil-unrest/only-the-french-know-how-to-protest/
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