Video source and credit to: https://sunfruitdan.co/4l5bRLo

Content creator: https://www.youtube.com/@JonasKuehneMD





Dr. Jonas - How Methylene Blue Helps Your Immune System Stay Strong





IMethylene Blue supports the immune system in several important ways. In this video, Dr. Jonas explains how low-dose methylene blue helps reduce inflammation, lowers oxidative stress, supports mitochondrial function, and assists the immune cells responsible for protecting your body. Dr. Jonas also covers its antimicrobial activity, how it affects pathogens, and why it can be a useful addition to supplements like Vitamin D3, K2, zinc, and magnesium for people focused on stronger immune health.





You learn how methylene blue interacts with cytokines like IL-1 and IL-6, how it impacts nitric oxide, how it improves ATP production, and why lowering free radicals matters for long-term cellular health. I also explain safety considerations, dosing guidance, and important contraindications so you know what to watch for.





If you are researching methylene blue benefits, immune support after 40, mitochondrial health, anti-inflammatory supplements, oxidative stress reduction, or ways to help your immune system function better during viral season, this video gives you a complete overview.