Missing Piece: What They Are Hiding ~ They Want You Being Ignorant ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will talk about informed consent and the right to choose for ourself whether we want the so called medical intervention or not, as opposed to having it forced on to us against our wills. In addition, we will also talk about a Island New York family that is fighting for their son not to be taken prematurely off of life support in light of informed consent. We will also talk about research done on Alzheimer's drugs as opposed to nature cures like keeping your cholesterol at 300 and above. Also, we will talk about autism & the connection with glyphosate poisoning and the gut microbiome being messed up. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is; THE MISSING PIECE: Glyphosate, Autism & the Fight for Informed Consent
References:
- E473: THE HIGHWIRE: THE MISSING PIECE: Glyphosate, Autism & the Fight for Informed Consent
https://rumble.com/v78wj4m-episode-473-the-missing-piece-glyphosate-autism-and-the-fight-for-informed-.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg
- An Inconvenient Study
https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/
- William Casey's misinformation statement
https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce
- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri
https://vaccinesamen.com/
- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c