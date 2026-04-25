Missing Piece: What They Are Hiding ~ They Want You Being Ignorant ~

In today's discussion we will talk about informed consent and the right to choose for ourself whether we want the so called medical intervention or not, as opposed to having it forced on to us against our wills. In addition, we will also talk about a Island New York family that is fighting for their son not to be taken prematurely off of life support in light of informed consent. We will also talk about research done on Alzheimer's drugs as opposed to nature cures like keeping your cholesterol at 300 and above. Also, we will talk about autism & the connection with glyphosate poisoning and the gut microbiome being messed up. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is; THE MISSING PIECE: Glyphosate, Autism & the Fight for Informed Consent





References:

- E473: THE HIGHWIRE: THE MISSING PIECE: Glyphosate, Autism & the Fight for Informed Consent

https://rumble.com/v78wj4m-episode-473-the-missing-piece-glyphosate-autism-and-the-fight-for-informed-.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c



