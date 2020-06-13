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Master your Microbes - 13 June 2020
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13 views • May 24, 2021
Microbes are microscopic creatures - like bacteria, fungi, and viruses - which live in and on our bodies at all times. They can enter our bodies through the eyes, mouth, nose, or genital openings, or through open wounds and bites that leave a break in our skin. Most of these microbes don’t cause any harm, and in fact assist our bodies to digest food, protect against infection and maintain our overall health. However, there are also some ‘foes’ in the microorganism world and illness and fever are a key indicator of our immune system attempting to rebalance a disruption in the microbiome.
Find out more in this video, and also on this blog post: https://www.joannarusling.com/article/master-your-microbes
Don't miss this opportunity to educate yourself and make informed decisions about your health.
▶️ Are you interested in Natural Solutions or would you like to know more after seeing this video?
Book your free 15 minute discovery session here:
https://joannarusling.as.me/FreeDiscoverySession
❤️ Who am I? ❤️
I'm a mum of three boys, and a former Medical Scientist and Medical Researcher. I've applied all my skills to heal my own chronic health issue, then my children's issues, and now I help others to heal from the inside out. I am a passionate Health and Transformation coach with a keen interest in Gut Health and I am also a dōTERRA Diamond Leader.
❤️ FREE STUFF ❤️
▶️ Download my free eBook "Beginner's Guide to Essential Oils" https://joannarusling.com/freebie/
▶️Subscribe to my newsletter:
Don't miss out on any future announcement and online classes.
https://www.joannarusling.com/newsletter/
❤️ I also offer the following services ❤️
▶️ RAPID TRANSFORMATION THERAPY:
Have you ever wondered why change is so difficult? What subconscious limiting beliefs are holding you back? If you're sick and tired of going around in circles book in a free discovery call TODAY!
https://joannarusling.as.me/RTTdiscoveryfree
▶️ dōTERRA BUSINESS MENTORING:
Are you ready to actively share dōTERRA essential oils?
Do you want to believe in yourself and grow your own business?
I would love to help you have another income stream and empower your health & lifestyle choices.
https://joannarusling.as.me/schedule.php?appointmentType=9922601
▶️ HEALTH COACHING:
Change is inevitable. The direction change takes you is up to you. Sometimes we need a helping hand to see what we can't see on our own. A fresh set of eyes, ears and heart felt belief that you matter. Book a discovery call today to change your health story.
https://JoannaRusling.as.me/FreeDiscoverySession
▶️ EMOTIONS MENTORING:
What are our emotions for?
How can they be used to empower us through our daily life?
Did you know emotional intelligence is the most important indicator of a successful, happy life!
I love to teach people how to listen to their mind, body and soul in order to live their best life. Let's chat on on one or better yet let me host an Emotions class to empower yourself and others.
https://joannarusling.as.me/
❤️ Connect with me ❤️
▶️ Website: https://joannarusling.com
▶️ Insta: https://instagram.com/joannarusling
▶️ Facebook: https://facebook.com/oilsinthemix
▶️ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jana3boys
▶️ Linked In: https://linkedin.com/in/joanna-rusling-76bb7656/
Find out more in this video, and also on this blog post: https://www.joannarusling.com/article/master-your-microbes
Don't miss this opportunity to educate yourself and make informed decisions about your health.
▶️ Are you interested in Natural Solutions or would you like to know more after seeing this video?
Book your free 15 minute discovery session here:
https://joannarusling.as.me/FreeDiscoverySession
❤️ Who am I? ❤️
I'm a mum of three boys, and a former Medical Scientist and Medical Researcher. I've applied all my skills to heal my own chronic health issue, then my children's issues, and now I help others to heal from the inside out. I am a passionate Health and Transformation coach with a keen interest in Gut Health and I am also a dōTERRA Diamond Leader.
❤️ FREE STUFF ❤️
▶️ Download my free eBook "Beginner's Guide to Essential Oils" https://joannarusling.com/freebie/
▶️Subscribe to my newsletter:
Don't miss out on any future announcement and online classes.
https://www.joannarusling.com/newsletter/
❤️ I also offer the following services ❤️
▶️ RAPID TRANSFORMATION THERAPY:
Have you ever wondered why change is so difficult? What subconscious limiting beliefs are holding you back? If you're sick and tired of going around in circles book in a free discovery call TODAY!
https://joannarusling.as.me/RTTdiscoveryfree
▶️ dōTERRA BUSINESS MENTORING:
Are you ready to actively share dōTERRA essential oils?
Do you want to believe in yourself and grow your own business?
I would love to help you have another income stream and empower your health & lifestyle choices.
https://joannarusling.as.me/schedule.php?appointmentType=9922601
▶️ HEALTH COACHING:
Change is inevitable. The direction change takes you is up to you. Sometimes we need a helping hand to see what we can't see on our own. A fresh set of eyes, ears and heart felt belief that you matter. Book a discovery call today to change your health story.
https://JoannaRusling.as.me/FreeDiscoverySession
▶️ EMOTIONS MENTORING:
What are our emotions for?
How can they be used to empower us through our daily life?
Did you know emotional intelligence is the most important indicator of a successful, happy life!
I love to teach people how to listen to their mind, body and soul in order to live their best life. Let's chat on on one or better yet let me host an Emotions class to empower yourself and others.
https://joannarusling.as.me/
❤️ Connect with me ❤️
▶️ Website: https://joannarusling.com
▶️ Insta: https://instagram.com/joannarusling
▶️ Facebook: https://facebook.com/oilsinthemix
▶️ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jana3boys
▶️ Linked In: https://linkedin.com/in/joanna-rusling-76bb7656/
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