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Putin adress to the ordinary citizens of Western states
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374 views • March 16, 2022
Telegram - Global Resistance News. | ”Putin: I want ordinary citizens of Western states to hear me too. They are now trying to convince you that all your difficulties are the result of some hostile actions of Russia. That from your wallet you need to pay for the fight against the mythical Russian threat. It's all a lie! And the truth is that the problems faced by millions of people in the West are the result of years of actions by the ruling elites in the West. Their mistakes, myopia and ambitions. These elites are not thinking about how to improve the lives of their citizens, they are obsessed with their selfish interests and super profits.”
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