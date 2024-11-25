BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healing sounds and natural soundscapes for relaxation.
5 months ago

Testing things on the digital front! As an artist, I’m exploring a unique and modern intersection: sharing healing frequencies through digital waves. In this work, I pair the resonant vibrations of a Nepalese sound bowl—a deeply rooted spiritual and sonic tool—with recordings of sounds from my ongoing nature immersion studies. 


This combination holds immense potential for healing, as it blends both the ancient, grounding frequencies of the sound bowl with the restorative qualities of natural soundscapes.


Keywords
healthnaturered light therapywell beingvibrational medicinesoundscapesound bathhealing tonessound bowlshow to regulate your nervous system
