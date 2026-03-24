Video and following description:

@ NAYA: Permission granted for publication

The Islamic Resistance, the Brigades of the Blood Martyrs, are targeting two vital objectives of the Iranian opposition in Sulaymaniyah.

2026/3/24 - #Oh_the_vengeance_of_the_martyr

Adding UPDATE, about this objective about this video, from NAYA:

We will proceed to victory, while they will remain the losers,

After a meticulous operation and intelligence efforts by our brave Mujahideen heroes in the Brigades of the Blood Martyrs,

We confirm to you that the targeted sites on 24/03/2026, in northern Iraq, where the Iranian opposition was present, were also attended by officers from the Israeli Mossad, and some of them suffered serious injuries as a result of our precise and decisive attack.







