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Video and following description:
@ NAYA: Permission granted for publication
The Islamic Resistance, the Brigades of the Blood Martyrs, are targeting two vital objectives of the Iranian opposition in Sulaymaniyah.
2026/3/24 - #Oh_the_vengeance_of_the_martyr
Adding UPDATE, about this objective about this video, from NAYA:
We will proceed to victory, while they will remain the losers,
After a meticulous operation and intelligence efforts by our brave Mujahideen heroes in the Brigades of the Blood Martyrs,
We confirm to you that the targeted sites on 24/03/2026, in northern Iraq, where the Iranian opposition was present, were also attended by officers from the Israeli Mossad, and some of them suffered serious injuries as a result of our precise and decisive attack.