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Why Black Athletes Dominate Sports | Jon Entine and Stefan Molyneux
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51 views • July 11, 2021
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3112-why-black-athletes-dominate-sports-jon-entine-and-stefan-molyneux
In virtually every sport in which they are given opportunity to compete, people of African descent dominate. East Africans own every distance running record. Professional sports in the Americas are dominated by men and women of West African descent. Why have blacks come to dominate sports? Are they somehow physically better? And why are we so uncomfortable when we discuss this?
Jon Entine is founder of Genetic Literacy Project and author of seven books, including Taboo: Why Black Athletes Dominate Sports and Why We are Afraid to Talk About It. Get the book here: http://www.fdrurl.com/taboo-book
For more from Jon Entine please check out: http://www.jonentine.com and http://www.geneticliteracyproject.org
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3112-why-black-athletes-dominate-sports-jon-entine-and-stefan-molyneux
In virtually every sport in which they are given opportunity to compete, people of African descent dominate. East Africans own every distance running record. Professional sports in the Americas are dominated by men and women of West African descent. Why have blacks come to dominate sports? Are they somehow physically better? And why are we so uncomfortable when we discuss this?
Jon Entine is founder of Genetic Literacy Project and author of seven books, including Taboo: Why Black Athletes Dominate Sports and Why We are Afraid to Talk About It. Get the book here: http://www.fdrurl.com/taboo-book
For more from Jon Entine please check out: http://www.jonentine.com and http://www.geneticliteracyproject.org
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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