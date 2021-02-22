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Cleaning Chicken Coop with Deep Litter Method
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172 views • February 22, 2021
In this video I will explain how to use the deep litter method and also about using Damascus Earth for parasites when cleaning your chicken coop. Sorry for the background noise as the neighbor was taking some of their trees down with an excavator
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Qh-rKf2wr0&;t=1s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Qh-rKf2wr0&;t=1s
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