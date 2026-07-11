The Market Is Waiting For The Fed's Next Move | Gold, Oil, Bitcoin Weekly Outlook

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The market is waiting.
This week, three forces are shaping global markets:
• Gold: Is the next breakout approaching or is a correction coming?
• Oil: Supply risk and geopolitical premium return.
• Bitcoin: Liquidity conditions remain the key driver.
In this weekly market review, GFIL Terminal analyzes:
- Global asset signals
- Conditional trade setups
- Key levels to watch
- Next week's market questions
This is not financial advice.
Markets are uncertain. Risk management comes first.
Follow GFIL Weekly for data-driven market analysis.
#Gold #Bitcoin #Oil #Forex #Macro