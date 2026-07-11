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The Market Is Waiting For The Fed's Next Move | Gold, Oil, Bitcoin Weekly Outlook
AlphaNode82
AlphaNode82
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The market is waiting.

This week, three forces are shaping global markets:

• Gold: Is the next breakout approaching or is a correction coming?

• Oil: Supply risk and geopolitical premium return.

• Bitcoin: Liquidity conditions remain the key driver.

In this weekly market review, GFIL Terminal analyzes:

- Global asset signals

- Conditional trade setups

- Key levels to watch

- Next week's market questions

This is not financial advice.

Markets are uncertain. Risk management comes first.

Follow GFIL Weekly for data-driven market analysis.

#Gold #Bitcoin #Oil #Forex #Macro

Keywords
goldcryptotradingforexxauusd
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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