The Dead Man's Switches Are Off – How Trump Disarmed the Deep State in 12 Hours

John Michael Chambers reveals the strategic architecture behind President Trump's lightning strikes in Venezuela, Mexico, and Iran—operations designed not for conquest, but to disarm the deep state's final lines of defense.





The concept is simple but devastating: dead man's switches. Mechanisms that guarantee retaliation even after leadership is eliminated. The Soviet "Dead Hand" system. Nuclear fail-deadly protocols. The deep state built its own versions across the globe—triggers set to unleash chaos the moment arrests began.





Trump dismantled them in under 12 hours.





In Venezuela, Maduro was extracted not as a trophy, but as a key witness—set to testify against Obama, Brennan, Comey, Hillary, and the tangled web of 2020 election theft. The real winner, Edmundo González, remains sidelined while the extraction plays out.





In Mexico, the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels were neutralized—their embedded assets in U.S. border towns eliminated before they could unleash terror.





In Iran, the Khomeini regime was taken out, removing the Middle East's dead man's switch: a plan to ignite regional war the moment U.S. arrests began.





The board is cleared. The threats are neutralized. The arrests can now begin—and they will be military tribunals.





