BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Dead Man's Switches Are Off – How Trump Disarmed the Deep State in 12 Hours
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
124 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
82 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers reveals the strategic architecture behind President Trump's lightning strikes in Venezuela, Mexico, and Iran—operations designed not for conquest, but to disarm the deep state's final lines of defense.


The concept is simple but devastating: dead man's switches. Mechanisms that guarantee retaliation even after leadership is eliminated. The Soviet "Dead Hand" system. Nuclear fail-deadly protocols. The deep state built its own versions across the globe—triggers set to unleash chaos the moment arrests began.


Trump dismantled them in under 12 hours.


In Venezuela, Maduro was extracted not as a trophy, but as a key witness—set to testify against Obama, Brennan, Comey, Hillary, and the tangled web of 2020 election theft. The real winner, Edmundo González, remains sidelined while the extraction plays out.


In Mexico, the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels were neutralized—their embedded assets in U.S. border towns eliminated before they could unleash terror.


In Iran, the Khomeini regime was taken out, removing the Middle East's dead man's switch: a plan to ignite regional war the moment U.S. arrests began.


The board is cleared. The threats are neutralized. The arrests can now begin—and they will be military tribunals.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
irantrumphillary clintonobamacomeydeep statemexicokhomeinivenezuela2020 electionmadurobrennancartelsmilitary tribunalsjohn michael chambersdead man switch
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

Willow Tohi
The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

Kevin Hughes
Jeffrey Clark RESIGNS from Trump administration, vows to continue conservative fight

Jeffrey Clark RESIGNS from Trump administration, vows to continue conservative fight

Kevin Hughes
Trump claims he &#8220;forced Israel&#8217;s hand&#8221; in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Trump claims he “forced Israel’s hand” in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Kevin Hughes
Humanity&#8217;s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Humanity’s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Mike Adams
The White House&#8217;s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

The White House’s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy