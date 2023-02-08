EPOCH TV | Cartel Violence Spills Over Into America; Nations Consider Military Drafts as Wars Loom

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EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
Cartel Violence Spills Over Into America; Nations Consider Military Drafts as Wars Loom
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/CartelsInAmericaYT
Violence from Mexican drug cartels is spilling across the border and into the United States, resulting in several deaths including gang executions. The problem is being attributed not only to loose border policy, but also to the easing of marijuana laws that has legitimized some of the cartel operations.
Meanwhile, many nations including the United States and its adversaries are facing dwindling volunteers for their militaries. As a result, they are lowering standards for troops and considering involuntary military drafts.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.