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Eyewitness To The Biden's Corruption Drops BOMBSHELLS!
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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931 views • October 23, 2020
Joe Biden is done. He is finished. Lyin' Biden is toast.
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Hunter Biden’s associate and whistleblower Tony Bobulinski held an impromptu presser on Thursday evening.

Tony Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.
Bobulinski confirmed the Hunter Biden emails were authentic and said the Bidens went behind his back and got paid millions by the Chinese in side deals.
Bobulinski revealed that he was introduced to “the Big Guy” AKA Joe Biden and was told about Biden crime family’s influence peddling business with the communist Chinese.
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tony bobulinskiceo of sinohawk holdingsbobulinski confirmed the hunter biden emails were authentic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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