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Roe vs Wade Goes Dark in the US: Pfizer Vaccines Become the New Pro-Choice For Abortionists
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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80 views • May 05, 2022
The Pfizer Papers are slowly being released and today they released several thousand more pages. What we are seeing is a huge cover-up being implemented by the mainstream media who have totally ignored the VAERS reports attributed to the Pfizer vaccine. Naomi Wolf has been covering the findings in the papers on Steve Bannon's War Room and what is being found regarding Pfizer's vaccines and pregnant women is criminal. With the Supreme Court this week hinting at banning abortions in America it is turning into a non-issue. As long as women in the US keep on getting vaccinated with a mRNA vaccine a'la Moderna or Pfizer they won't have to worry about getting pregnant as these vaccines are acting as Birth Control methods all by themselves.

Other Related video:

Dr. Wolf: COVID Vaccines and Pregnancy
Bannons War Room Rumble
https://rumble.com/v12x3dd-dr.-wolf-covid-vaccines-and-pregnancy.html

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https://dailyclout.io/our-story/
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The Pfizer Documents - Anaysis WarRoom
https://campaigns.dailyclout.io/campaign/brand/cc3b3e5a-6536-4738-8ed6-5ee368c67240

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