© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roe vs Wade Goes Dark in the US: Pfizer Vaccines Become the New Pro-Choice For Abortionists
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • May 05, 2022
The Pfizer Papers are slowly being released and today they released several thousand more pages. What we are seeing is a huge cover-up being implemented by the mainstream media who have totally ignored the VAERS reports attributed to the Pfizer vaccine. Naomi Wolf has been covering the findings in the papers on Steve Bannon's War Room and what is being found regarding Pfizer's vaccines and pregnant women is criminal. With the Supreme Court this week hinting at banning abortions in America it is turning into a non-issue. As long as women in the US keep on getting vaccinated with a mRNA vaccine a'la Moderna or Pfizer they won't have to worry about getting pregnant as these vaccines are acting as Birth Control methods all by themselves.
Other Related video:
Dr. Wolf: COVID Vaccines and Pregnancy
Bannons War Room Rumble
https://rumble.com/v12x3dd-dr.-wolf-covid-vaccines-and-pregnancy.html
Related Web Sites:
https://dailyclout.io/our-story/
CEO Naomi Wolf
The Pfizer Documents - Anaysis WarRoom
https://campaigns.dailyclout.io/campaign/brand/cc3b3e5a-6536-4738-8ed6-5ee368c67240
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Other Related video:
Dr. Wolf: COVID Vaccines and Pregnancy
Bannons War Room Rumble
https://rumble.com/v12x3dd-dr.-wolf-covid-vaccines-and-pregnancy.html
Related Web Sites:
https://dailyclout.io/our-story/
CEO Naomi Wolf
The Pfizer Documents - Anaysis WarRoom
https://campaigns.dailyclout.io/campaign/brand/cc3b3e5a-6536-4738-8ed6-5ee368c67240
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.