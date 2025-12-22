Sanctuary State or Lawless State? Washington Pushes New Protections for Criminal Illegals

The official podcast of the WA 3%

As Washington lawmakers push even further into sanctuary-style policies, limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, the consequences are no longer theoretical—they’re operational. In this Rebel Radio episode, we break down how these proposals weaken public safety, strain local resources, and leave law-abiding citizens exposed when government systems fail or refuse to act.

But talk is cheap, and complaining isn’t a plan. That’s why we also pivot to something every patriot should be doing right now: preparing their household for instability. From infrastructure stress to emergency response delays, water is always the first critical resource to disappear. We cover practical, no-nonsense water prepping tips—how much you actually need, smart storage options, and why relying on the government to show up on time is a mistake.

This is about self-reliance, accountability, and protecting your family when political ideology replaces common sense. Hope is not a strategy. Preparation is.





