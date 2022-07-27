200 - Satanist Mind Control Proposition Being Used On Humanity Revealed (plus some of my testimony)

Today is a totally unique podcast. I want to expose to you a few thing that I can now finally talk about because of recent revelations. Bless you and remember, the Kings of God are here. The Sons of God are manifesting and the Kingdom of God is increasing and soon to cover the entire earth.

​​Jesus is Lord and the Truth shall not be hindered by any external force, in the name of Jesus Amen.





Listen to the broadcast:



https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

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