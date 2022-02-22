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Freedom Convoy USA, What Are You Eating, Infiltrated Governments and Breaking News February 22, 2022
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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91 views • February 22, 2022
Freedom Convoy USA, What Are You Eating, Infiltrated Governments and Breaking News February 22, 2022 Stars Exposed! I Appreciate Your Donate $5 To Our Cause For, "The Vision News." Freedom of Speech! https://givesendgo.com/TheVision
Sherri Lynn https://sherrilynn.com I share information that seems worth keeping, being wise, being optimistic, Suspicious seeking truth with your eyes open with Jesus.
* Help Me Fight Big Tech / I Appreciate Your Donate $5 To Our Cause For, "The Vision News." Freedom of Speech! https://givesendgo.com/TheVisionBible verses related to The Day Of Pentecost from the King James Version (KJV) by Relevance
Word for The Day: Daniel 9:17-27

17 Now therefore, O our God, hear the prayer of thy servant, and his supplications, and cause thy face to shine upon thy sanctuary that is desolate, for the Lord's sake.

18 O my God, incline thine ear, and hear; open thine eyes, and behold our desolations, and the city which is called by thy name: for we do not present our supplications before thee for our righteousnesses, but for thy great mercies.

19 O Lord, hear; O Lord, forgive; O Lord, hearken and do; defer not, for thine own sake, O my God: for thy city and thy people are called by thy name.

20 And whiles I was speaking, and praying, and confessing my sin and the sin of my people Israel, and presenting my supplication before the LORD my God for the holy mountain of my God;

21 Yea, whiles I was speaking in prayer, even the man Gabriel, whom I had seen in the vision at the beginning, being caused to fly swiftly, touched me about the time of the evening oblation.

22 And he informed me, and talked with me, and said, O Daniel, I am now come forth to give thee skill and understanding.

23 At the beginning of thy supplications the commandment came forth, and I am come to shew thee; for thou art greatly beloved: therefore understand the matter, and consider the vision.

* Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.

God Bless,
Sherri Lynn
Keywords
trumpamericagodjesuspraytruckersdanielsave childrenpedo gatecanabalismsherri lynnhuman meatthe vision newsfreedom convoy
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