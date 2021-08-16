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Why So Many Coincidences? Spanish Flu and Coronavirus [Excerpt]
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268 views • August 16, 2021
From an extensive documentary series by Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter called 'The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal'
If you liked this excerpt [from part 14], please consider supporting their work.
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
Credit Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
www.fallcabal.com/
www.bitchute.com/channel/fallcabal/
If you liked this excerpt [from part 14], please consider supporting their work.
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
Credit Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
www.fallcabal.com/
www.bitchute.com/channel/fallcabal/
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