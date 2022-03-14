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The Vox Report: COVID-19 Is A U.S./Israeli Bioweapon Against U.S. (Posted 2yrs ago)
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152 views • March 14, 2022
COVID IS A US/ISRAELI BIOWEAPON AGAINST US
Source Video: Harry Vox: https://www.bitchute.com/video/p77N9cxPkbTt/
Originally aired 2 years ago today. This was the first dissection of their "Event 21" where the sexually compromised Bill Gates was directed to put his name on this bioterror plan disguised as a "preparedness exercise"
The usual suspects are all there, Johns' Hopkins, Gates Foundation, Bloomberg, The bioterror ghoul Tom Inglesby, and an assortment of dupes and useful idiots all playing out the script written by the Jewish banking cartels and their Kahal so deep in the shadows that there are not seen anywhere, but when you follow the money to its origin, that money is Jewish money.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Source Video: Harry Vox: https://www.bitchute.com/video/p77N9cxPkbTt/
Originally aired 2 years ago today. This was the first dissection of their "Event 21" where the sexually compromised Bill Gates was directed to put his name on this bioterror plan disguised as a "preparedness exercise"
The usual suspects are all there, Johns' Hopkins, Gates Foundation, Bloomberg, The bioterror ghoul Tom Inglesby, and an assortment of dupes and useful idiots all playing out the script written by the Jewish banking cartels and their Kahal so deep in the shadows that there are not seen anywhere, but when you follow the money to its origin, that money is Jewish money.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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