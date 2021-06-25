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IS “ANTI-VAX” THE HOT NEW THING?
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780 views • June 25, 2021
Today, more people are identifying as ‘Anti-Vax’ than ever before. Has Big Pharma accidentally triggered the hottest trend in the world?
#AntiVaxxer #Vaxxed #Discrimination #VaccineSafety #GasLighting #BigPharma #VaccineHesitancy #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW221
POSTED: June 25, 2021
#AntiVaxxer #Vaxxed #Discrimination #VaccineSafety #GasLighting #BigPharma #VaccineHesitancy #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW221
POSTED: June 25, 2021
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