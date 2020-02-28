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America VS China, Bible Prophecy
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34 views • February 28, 2020
America Vs China. We take a look at mounting tensions between these two powerful countries. Have the events unfolding before our eyes been Prophecied about thousands of years ago? Please watch this video and write to me at [email protected] to share your thoughts or ask any questions.
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