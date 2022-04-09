Alex Jones Full Show 9/4/22 What's Next In The Deep State V. Trump

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Constitutional attorney Robert Barnes guest hosts this Sunday edition of The Alex Jones Show to break down the how the Biden administration’s declaration of war against Trump supporters is aimed at sparking a civil war as the midterms fast approach. The Great Reset: And the War for the World https://www.amazon.com/Great-Reset-War-World/dp/1510774041/ref=sr_1_1?crid=O199DOFF2UMS&keywords=alex+jones+book+the+great+reset&qid=1662341484&sprefix=alex+jones%2Caps%2C558&sr=8-1