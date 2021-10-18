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Bill Gates's INCREDIBLY AWKWARD Interview: Is He Hiding Something? | Russell Brand
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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Russell discusses Bill Gates' very awkward interview on PBS. You may notice he never actually answers any question and his comment about Epstein being dead, could be taken as a subtle threat. - Admin

From the video description:

In a recent interview, Bill Gates is questioned on his relationship with controversial figures and it is awkward...
#BillGates #NobelPeacePrize #Awkward

Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism

Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at http://apple.co/russell

My NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary.

By: Russell Brand
Original url: https://youtu.be/cTsJTRUaMZ0
Keywords
bill gatespbsjeff epsteinrussell brand
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