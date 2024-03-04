Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Communists Could Start the Internal Revolution 03/04/2024
channel image
The Prophecy Club
709 Subscribers
114 views
Published 18 hours ago

Today is all about how the 2024 Election could start the Internal Revolution. Pastor Stan shares how the Democrats could Disqualify Trump if the Supreme court doesn’t. They could even have the votes to prevent him from taking office. In other news, British and French Troop are on the ground in Ukraine, stating openly that they are at War with Russia.

 Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
trumppresident trumpdonald trumpukrainecommunistsprophecy clubbritish troopsstan johnsonprophecy with stanstart internal revolution

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket