How Communists Could Start the Internal Revolution 03/04/2024

Today is all about how the 2024 Election could start the Internal Revolution. Pastor Stan shares how the Democrats could Disqualify Trump if the Supreme court doesn’t. They could even have the votes to prevent him from taking office. In other news, British and French Troop are on the ground in Ukraine, stating openly that they are at War with Russia.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.