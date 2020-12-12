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The Kings Tax Mark. Saint Lucia. Origin of the Head Light.
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20 views • December 12, 2020
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Link to sacred text page https://www.sacred-texts.com/atl/ssm/ssm08.htm
Fact Fixing from the original Hebrew Text.
The Ancient Writings They Don't Want You to Know About.
Learn Biblical Hebrew the Easy Way
Biblical Poetry that lost it's meaning to ''translation''
Hidden Secret Knowledge of Ancient Alchemical Poetry. Reading Ancient Language and Ratting Out the Jackals.
Corbet report https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nuDQ_3g53qc
Link to the Tie Dye Movie. https://youtu.be/s_3opA7l-RQ
Link to Pay pal Donations. https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paypal.com%2Fcgi-bin%2Fwebscr%3Fcmd%3D_s-xclick%26hosted_button_id%3D2NN5VVDZ72XX6&;event=channel_banner&redir_token=MhyPQHByWvIw4wd284vRHqE0EIJ8MTU3NDc4Mzc5NUAxNTc0Njk3Mzk1 8530thsjcvniusr-vjno9ae78ht7
Link to sacred text page https://www.sacred-texts.com/atl/ssm/ssm08.htm
Fact Fixing from the original Hebrew Text.
The Ancient Writings They Don't Want You to Know About.
Learn Biblical Hebrew the Easy Way
Biblical Poetry that lost it's meaning to ''translation''
Hidden Secret Knowledge of Ancient Alchemical Poetry. Reading Ancient Language and Ratting Out the Jackals.
Corbet report https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nuDQ_3g53qc
Link to the Tie Dye Movie. https://youtu.be/s_3opA7l-RQ
Link to Pay pal Donations. https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paypal.com%2Fcgi-bin%2Fwebscr%3Fcmd%3D_s-xclick%26hosted_button_id%3D2NN5VVDZ72XX6&;event=channel_banner&redir_token=MhyPQHByWvIw4wd284vRHqE0EIJ8MTU3NDc4Mzc5NUAxNTc0Njk3Mzk1 8530thsjcvniusr-vjno9ae78ht7
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