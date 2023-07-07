Create New Account
Proof of aliens ?
Footage showing how easy it was for entities in ancient times to get worship from man. That the world is aware of the threat of aliens. The UN know. Pilot testimony that a plane was dwarfed by a massive UFO. Footage of a captured entity (lying and masquerading as an alien). All is not as it seems.

Keywords
aliensufouap

