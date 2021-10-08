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Sheep Farm Studios: Flying Super 'Microflier' Seeds from Hell [07.10.2021]
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140 views • October 08, 2021
The 'Microflier' is about the size of a grain of sand.
Researchers at northwestern university have developed a winged microchip which is the smallest-ever human-made flying structure. Comparable in size to a grain of sand, the new flying microchip or microflier doesn’t use a motor or engine to fly, instead it references a maple tree’s propeller seed and catches flight on the wind by spinning like a helicopter.
The microflier’s aerodynamics ensure that once the chip has been dropped at a high elevation, it will fall at a slow velocity in a controlled manner. The behavior stabilizes its flight, ensures dispersal over a broad area and increases the amount of time it interacts with the air, making it ideal for monitoring air pollution and airborne disease.
https://www.designboom.com/technology/microflier-flying-microchip-track-pollution-disease-09-24-2021/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=microflier&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
1,674 views Oct 7, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
9.29K subscribers
https://youtu.be/c8TmWKuVy4E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
Researchers at northwestern university have developed a winged microchip which is the smallest-ever human-made flying structure. Comparable in size to a grain of sand, the new flying microchip or microflier doesn’t use a motor or engine to fly, instead it references a maple tree’s propeller seed and catches flight on the wind by spinning like a helicopter.
The microflier’s aerodynamics ensure that once the chip has been dropped at a high elevation, it will fall at a slow velocity in a controlled manner. The behavior stabilizes its flight, ensures dispersal over a broad area and increases the amount of time it interacts with the air, making it ideal for monitoring air pollution and airborne disease.
https://www.designboom.com/technology/microflier-flying-microchip-track-pollution-disease-09-24-2021/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=microflier&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
1,674 views Oct 7, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
9.29K subscribers
https://youtu.be/c8TmWKuVy4E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
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