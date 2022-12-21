Is There Anyone The FBI Wasn't Spying On?

Spying On Congress Too?

I address the shocking new allegations that DOJ & FBI may have been spying on the members of Congress overseeing their corruption.

The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 20 December 2022 (Episode 1918)

https://rumble.com/v21lhqw-is-there-anyone-the-fbi-wasnt-spying-on-ep.-1918-the-dan-bongino-show.html

