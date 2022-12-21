Create New Account
Is There Anyone The FBI Wasn't Spying On?
Son of the Republic
Published 18 hours ago

Spying On Congress Too?

I address the shocking new allegations that DOJ & FBI may have been spying on the members of Congress overseeing their corruption.

The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 20 December 2022 (Episode 1918)

https://rumble.com/v21lhqw-is-there-anyone-the-fbi-wasnt-spying-on-ep.-1918-the-dan-bongino-show.html

Keywords
free speechcensorshipcorruptionsocial mediacollusiondeep statebig techmind controlpolice statepropaganda1st amendmentfirst amendmentelection riggingdan bonginoelection interferencefreedom of speechfascismtyrannyespionagedepartment of justicewitch huntstar chamberinquisitionfederal bureau of investigationintelligence gathering

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
