London’s Environmental ULEZ Cameras Cut Down In Broad Daylight





Protesters of London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (which just so happens to coincide with London’s Ultra High Profit Zone) are no longer messing about.





Since Mayor Sadiq Khan’s controversial climate change measure was introduced, a group of activists calling themselves ‘Blade Runners’ have been slowly ‘retiring’ the cameras that power the zone’s automated detection systems.





Normally, this is done under cover of darkness, but it seems the zone is so unpopular that the cameras are now being taken down in broad daylight, with crowds of enthusiastic onlookers.