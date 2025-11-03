Spreading THE LOVE & LIGHT of Jesus Christ on the Night of the Year Dedicated to darkness

🌟 Celebrating JESUS CHRIST'S LIGHT on the night of October 31st ! 🌟

Join with us in laying down tracks for God’s train of blessing to come to all of our children and families, neighbors and friends, in this remarkable journey of Life with GOD through Jesus Christ by the leading of The Holy Spirit! 🙏





1 min, 50 sec.





You are welcome in this space where a small ministry family expresses big passion for, and joy in, Christ Jesus. We are living a wonder-filled, adventurous journey of a lifetime, friend, and we are really glad you’re here!





There was a time that all Keith wanted in the world was to lay down roots in a home church where he could bring friends in to become family in The Gospel of Jesus Christ by The Gospel that Jesus Christ preached. Now, that is exactly what exists.





In watching this dream of Family unfold, another, even more ambitious, dream was formed in Keith's (now Keith & Brenda’s) heart – to share with others this Life journey of being sold out to Jesus Christ, telling our Life’s testimonies and the lessons we’ve learned along the way.





Pull up a seat, grab a coffee or cocoa, and enjoy time together with us. We hope you join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus. Together we can reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives as “we press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"!

