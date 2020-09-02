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Freedom For All Podcast - Episode #2 - Vinny Eastwood
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14 views • September 02, 2020
Freedom For All Podcast - Episode #2 - Vinny Eastwood
Topics Discussed;
Vinny’s awakening process, people who have educated and inspired Vinny, the covid-19 scamdemic and how blatant of a false flag operation it is, Jacinda Ardern’s gigantic tyrannical teeth, Vinny’s support for the NZPP, growing resistance in NZ, the Trump/Q’anon psyop again, the beginning of some sort of awakening taking place, playing your part by doing whatever you could to expose and resist the control system, people needing a good punch in the face every now and then, stop waisting your time on shit heads that aren’t going to change their minds, peoples lack of true care, Vinny’s final thoughts
Vinny Eastwood’s Website https://www.thevinnyeastwoodshow.com
Vinny's Youtube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/VinnyEastwoodNZ
Topics Discussed;
Vinny’s awakening process, people who have educated and inspired Vinny, the covid-19 scamdemic and how blatant of a false flag operation it is, Jacinda Ardern’s gigantic tyrannical teeth, Vinny’s support for the NZPP, growing resistance in NZ, the Trump/Q’anon psyop again, the beginning of some sort of awakening taking place, playing your part by doing whatever you could to expose and resist the control system, people needing a good punch in the face every now and then, stop waisting your time on shit heads that aren’t going to change their minds, peoples lack of true care, Vinny’s final thoughts
Vinny Eastwood’s Website https://www.thevinnyeastwoodshow.com
Vinny's Youtube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/VinnyEastwoodNZ
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